Acting minister: Energy junction status will provide Armenia wide investment opportunities
Acting minister: Energy junction status will provide Armenia wide investment opportunities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The status of energy junction will provide a wide range of investment opportunities for Armenia.

Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Garegin Baghramyan, on Wednesday stated the above-said in his address at the event, entitled “Energy Week Armenia 2018.”

He noted that the energy sector of Armenia has recorded remarkable results in recent years, in terms of energy security as well as supply of stable and undisrupted electricity.

Baghramyan added that Armenia has established productive cooperation in the energy sector, with its neighbors Georgia and Iran.

“The energy system of Armenia is a bridge that connects the energy systems of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran,” he concluded, “this will give Armenia wide opportunities for implementation of investment projects.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
