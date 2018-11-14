Pashinyan: My interaction with Armenian Apostolic Church’s patriarch is very important to me

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and met with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
Pashinyan noted that he had met numerous times and held talks with the Catholicos in the past too.
“Those discussions and my interaction, in general—or the interaction of the Prime Minister of Armenia—with the patriarch of the Armenian Apostolic Church is very important to me,” the acting PM stressed, in particular.
Reflecting on the snap parliamentary election to be conducted on December 9, Karekin II, for his part, stated that there is some confidence and optimism that the voting will be held in a pacific, calm, and harmonious climate.