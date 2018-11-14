News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Pashinyan: My interaction with Armenian Apostolic Church’s patriarch is very important to me
Pashinyan: My interaction with Armenian Apostolic Church’s patriarch is very important to me
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and met with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

Pashinyan noted that he had met numerous times and held talks with the Catholicos in the past too.

“Those discussions and my interaction, in general—or the interaction of the Prime Minister of Armenia—with the patriarch of the Armenian Apostolic Church is very important to me,” the acting PM stressed, in particular.

Reflecting on the snap parliamentary election to be conducted on December 9, Karekin II, for his part, stated that there is some confidence and optimism that the voting will be held in a pacific, calm, and harmonious climate.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos Karekin II meets with Pope Francis (PHOTO)
The sides discussed issues related to Christian communities in the Middle East...
 Holy Etchmiadzin offers requiem service for Charles Aznavour
It was offered also at the diocesan seat churches of the dioceses of the Armenian Church in Armenia…
 Armenian churches to offer requiem service for Charles Aznavour
The Catholicos of All Armenians has traveled to Paris to attend the commemoration and funeral ceremonies for the legendary French Armenian singer…
 Archbishop Ateşyan thanks Turkey minister for Divine Liturgy at Armenian church on Akhtamar Island (PHOTOS)
The General Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople…
 Up to 3,000 people from Armenia expected to attend Divine Liturgy at Armenian church on Turkey’s Akhtamar Island
A church service will be offered again at this house of Christian worship after a three-year interruption…
 Turkey minister to attend divine liturgy at Holy Cross Armenian church
The island is preparing to host the liturgy after a three-year break...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news