Dollar drops after lengthy “ascent” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.96/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.72 from Tuesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 549.93 (up by AMD 0.90), that of one British pound totaled AMD 632.69 (up by AMD 2.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.21 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 219.95, AMD 18,858.88 and AMD 13,225.22, respectively.