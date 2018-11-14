Israeli immigration minister resigns soon after Lieberman

Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption Sofa Landver, a member of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, has announced her resignation following the decision of the party leader and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to resign, party press secretary Lyudmila Lagush told Sputnik.
According to Lagush, the faction of the party in Knesset supports Lieberman's decision to quit the government and thus leaves the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and goes into opposition.
"Sofa Landver followed the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu in the intention to leave the ministerial post," Lagush said.
In accordance with the procedure, the minister’s resignation statement must come into force within 48 hours, Lagush added.