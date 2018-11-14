France responds to Trump’s wild Twitter tirade

France has accused Donald Trump of a lack of “common decency” after the US president taunted Emmanuel Macron about his call for a European army, Independent reported.
In a flurry of early morning tweets on Tuesday, Mr Trump said the US saved Parisians from “learning German” during the Second World War, blasted “not fair” French tariffs on American wines, and goaded Mr Macron over his “very low” approval ratings.
“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia,” Mr Trump tweeted. ”But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for NATO or not!”