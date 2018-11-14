Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done

YEREVAN.- Armenia's National Assembly of the 6th convocation has become historic, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the Q&A in the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to Pashinyan, many people consider that the events that took place earlier in Armenia were unprecedented. “And I have repeatedly said that the revolution in Armenia was“ velvet ”and peaceful, not only due to the actions of one side during these processes. And I want to thank for all this the National Assembly of the 6th convocation, all the deputies, the speaker of the parliament,”said the Acting PM.