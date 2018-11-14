News
Wednesday
November 14
Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done
Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenia's National Assembly of the 6th convocation has become historic, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the Q&A in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to Pashinyan, many people consider that the events that took place earlier in Armenia were unprecedented. “And I have repeatedly said that the revolution in Armenia was“ velvet ”and peaceful, not only due to the actions of one side during these processes. And I want to thank for all this the National Assembly of the 6th convocation, all the deputies, the speaker of the parliament,”said the Acting PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
