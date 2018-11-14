News
Dutch appeal court reaffirms decision on Turkish-Azerbaijani Union chair
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Incidents

The Appeal court in Zwolle reaffirmed the decision of court of first instance in case of the chair of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association Ilhan Askin, Chairman of Federation of Armenian Organisations in The Netherland (FAON) and Chairman of Abovian Cultural Association in The Hague Mato Hakhverdian tweeted.

As reported earlier, on March 17, a Dutch court sentenced the chair of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association of the Hague, Ilhan Askin, to a month of probation and 120 hours of community service. He was held accountable for anti-Armenian statements, as on June 1, 2014, during his speech at a rally in the Turkish city of Almelo, he stated that "Karabakh will be the grave of Armenians."

After his statement, the Armenian community of Holland filed a lawsuit in 2014 demanding to launch a criminal case. In October 2016, the prosecutor's office in The Hague decided to initiate a criminal case against Askin, based on the relevant lawsuit of the Armenian community.
Հայերեն and Русский
