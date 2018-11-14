Macedonia ex-PM 'seeks asylum in Hungary'

Macedonia's former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski has reportedly fled to Hungary after failing to show up to begin a two-year prison sentence.
In a Facebook post, Mr Gruevski said he was in Budapest and had requested "political asylum", BBC reported.
Hungarian authorities have not confirmed his asylum application.
The former premier was due to begin a term in prison for corruption from 9 November but did not surrender himself. Police ordered his arrest on Monday.
Earlier this year, a court in the Macedonian capital Skopje found he had unlawfully influenced officials over the purchase of a luxury bulletproof Mercedes Benz.
Mr Gruevski was forced from office in 2016 over a wire-tapping scandal.