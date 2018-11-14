News
Man detained in France after dousing himself with wine and trying to set himself on fire
Man detained in France after dousing himself with wine and trying to set himself on fire
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man who doused himself with wine and tried to set himself on fire on a train in France is being held by police on a potential terrorism charge, Independent reported.

The man, who identified himself as Syrian, waved a phone showing images of armed combatants, according to an unnamed official, who was not authorised to speak officially about the case. 

He was then tackled by a soldier and a police officer, who were both off duty at the time.

The official said the man became angry when a conductor on the train travelling from Lille to Montpellier asked him for a ticket for his journey.
