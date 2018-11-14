Man detained in France after dousing himself with wine and trying to set himself on fire

A man who doused himself with wine and tried to set himself on fire on a train in France is being held by police on a potential terrorism charge, Independent reported.

The man, who identified himself as Syrian, waved a phone showing images of armed combatants, according to an unnamed official, who was not authorised to speak officially about the case.

He was then tackled by a soldier and a police officer, who were both off duty at the time.

The official said the man became angry when a conductor on the train travelling from Lille to Montpellier asked him for a ticket for his journey.