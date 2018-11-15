News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
UK cabinet endorses Brexit deal
UK cabinet endorses Brexit deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her senior ministers for a draft European Union divorce deal on Wednesday, freeing her to tackle the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve the agreement, Reuters reported.

May told reporters outside her Downing Street residence that she had won over her divided cabinet, which includes some senior Brexiteers.

“The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration,” she said, after a five-hour meeting.

Speaking over protesters shouting anti-Brexit slogans from the end of Downing Street, she said the deal, 585 pages long, was the best that could be negotiated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal
It is encouraging to see that we are moving toward a fair deal…
 US warns sanctions still an option against Nord Stream 2
“If that philosophy is not adopted and Nord Stream continues, then the president has many, many other tools at his disposal...
 Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army
We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a true European army...
 Pashinyan receives Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
Piotr Świtalski emphasized the fact of positive changes in Armenia
 Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours
“We are almost within touching distance now…
 European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy
"For the first time in history we have an American administration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news