Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead
Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

Three people have died after a tragic road accident Wednesday, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

At around 7pm, a car went off road on the Martakert-Haterk motorway—at the administrative area of Haterk village, and rolled about 300 meters into the roadside gorge.

According to shamshyan.com, the vehicle’s passengers—Armenia’s Gyumri city resident Varazdat Manukyan, 57, and Armenia’s Panik village resident Andranik Shahinyan, 33—died on the spot, whereas the driver—Haterk village resident Davit Vanyan, 53—died en route to hospital.

The Artsakh police are preparing a report on this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
