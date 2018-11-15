News
Thursday
November 15
Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday had a meeting in Paris with a group of members from the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, and to discuss a variety of matters on France-Artsakh relations.

The President noted that the development of relations with France was a fundamental direction of Artsakh’s foreign policy, and he extended gratitude to members of the Circle for their efforts toward deepening and expanding bilateral relations, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
