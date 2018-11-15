Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday had a meeting in Paris with a group of members from the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, and to discuss a variety of matters on France-Artsakh relations.
The President noted that the development of relations with France was a fundamental direction of Artsakh’s foreign policy, and he extended gratitude to members of the Circle for their efforts toward deepening and expanding bilateral relations, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.