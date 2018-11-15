Masis Mayilian: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is not territorial

The Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is not territorial. And it is not accidental that, according to Mills himself, the Armenian society does not accept any prospect related to territorial concessions.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, stated the aforesaid Azat Artsakh (Free Artsakh) newspaper, and commenting on the statement by the outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to brief various international experts and diplomats on why this conflict is not a territorial dispute,” Mayilian said. In particular, the issue is that in 1988, when the new stage of the conflict began, the territory around the former NKAO, even one of the NKAO districts, was under the control of Azerbaijanis. That is to say that despite the fact that these territories were controlled by Azerbaijanis, however, there did exist a conflict. Therefore, it is illogical to believe that a territorial concession from Artsakh can resolve the conflict.

“All this indicates that seeking for the possibilities to resolve the conflict based on territorial concessions has no prospect and does not reflect the essence of the conflict.

“As the President of the Republic of Artsakh has repeatedly stated, the basis for resolving the conflict should be the right of the people of Artsakh to a free and safe life in its homeland.”

The NKR FM stressed that at the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairpersons, they expressed their position on the need to restore the trilateral format of the negotiation process with the full-fledged participation of Artsakh and to revise some approaches to the negotiation process.

“An exchange of views took place, during which we stressed that our stance proceeds from the interests of promoting the settlement process, which would give a new impetus to the negotiations,” he added.