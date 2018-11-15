News
Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death
Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. –  Illarion Nunushyan, who is suspected of beating his 20-year-old wife to death recently in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, was questioned as a suspect.

His public defender, Marine Farmanyan, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“My client has informed the investigative body that he didn’t have the intent to kill, or to cause injury to the victim,” the attorney said.

Farmanyan noted that the married couple had had arguments in the past, and one of the reasons was that the 20-year-old woman had handed their young child over to an orphanage.

Also, the public defender informed that the 30-year-old man was registered in a psychiatric hospital, and that, in all likelihood, he soon will undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is sane.

Nunushyan will be charged on Thursday.

His wife had died in hospital from her injuries, and without regaining consciousness.

Subsequently, a criminal case was opened into this incident.

Illarion Nunushyan is in custody.
Հայերեն
