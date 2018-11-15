Karabakh MFA: We hope developments regarding Iran will not have negative impact on Armenian states

We have repeatedly expressed our stance on the readiness to establish bilateral friendly relations with Iran.
Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, said the abovementioned to Azat Artsakh (Free Artsakh) newspaper.
He noted this when asked whether there was a possibility of a change in Artsakh-Iran relations conditioned by the geopolitical situation, considering the positions of the South Caucasus republics may be different in terms of the prospect for cooperation with Iran, in the context of the Western sanctions imposed on this country.
“Taking into consideration that we have a 138-km-long border with Iran, we hope that the U.S.-Iran disputes will have a peaceful settlement and the developments around Iran will not have a negative impact on the Armenian states,” Mayilian added.