News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Karabakh MFA: We hope developments regarding Iran will not have negative impact on Armenian states
Karabakh MFA: We hope developments regarding Iran will not have negative impact on Armenian states
Region:Karabakh, Iran
Theme: Politics

We have repeatedly expressed our stance on the readiness to establish bilateral friendly relations with Iran.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, said the abovementioned to Azat Artsakh (Free Artsakh) newspaper.

He noted this when asked whether there was a possibility of a change in Artsakh-Iran relations conditioned by the geopolitical situation, considering the positions of the South Caucasus republics may be different in terms of the prospect for cooperation with Iran, in the context of the Western sanctions imposed on this country.

“Taking into consideration that we have a 138-km-long border with Iran, we hope that the U.S.-Iran disputes will have a peaceful settlement and the developments around Iran will not have a negative impact on the Armenian states,” Mayilian added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news