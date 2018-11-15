News
Karabakh FM: It is also necessary to use “soft power” elements to increase security level
Karabakh FM: It is also necessary to use "soft power" elements to increase security level
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

For increasing the security level it is also necessary to use the “soft power” elements.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, stated the above-said to Azat Artsakh (Free Artsakh) newspaper.

Mayilian noted this commenting on his earlier statement where he had stressed the need for new international political and diplomatic measures to deter Azerbaijan, and which will ensure the irreversibility of the peace process.

“Currently, we ensure our security mainly by military means, which is part of the ‘hard power’ elements,” he noted. “However, we are convinced that for increasing the security level it is also necessary to use the ‘soft power’ elements, in particular, political and diplomatic means of deterring Azerbaijan, including steps towards the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh.”

The Karabakh FM added that the international recognition of Artsakh was one of the priorities of their foreign policy agenda, and which will ensure the irreversibility of the peace process and the regional security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
