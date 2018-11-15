Armenia Cabinet meetings will be open

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved its law initiative on making additions to the law on the makeup and activities of the government.
In particular, this draft law proposes that the Cabinet meetings be held openly.
“As a rule, the government sessions will be open,” acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan said at the meeting. “And as an exception—by the Prime Minister’s decision, the full session, or part of it, can be held behind closed doors.”
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, recalled that until now, it was the opposite.