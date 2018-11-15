Why are law enforcement agencies “interested” in Gazprom Armenia?

YEREVAN. – State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Davit Ananyan has explained the reasons for the law enforcement agencies’ “interest” in Gazprom Armenia company.
Ananyan on Thursday told reporters that data were found during regular inspections at Gazprom Armenia, and which have become a cause for a re-inspection at this company. And by the decision of the investigator, a criminal case has been filed.
“But a criminal case is not a ‘verdict,’ yet” the SRC chief added. “Actions need to be taken within the framework of the case, [and] which can’t be carried out within the framework of a regular inspection; this is an equation with several unknowns. It’s necessary to find out whether there were [tax-related] losses at all, what kind these losses are.”
Davit Ananyan agreed, however, that these losses could have affected the natural gas prices in Armenia.
