Thursday
November 15
Thursday
November 15
Armenia MP: My Step bloc’s election campaign slogan is “Nikol, Prime Minister”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The parliamentary election campaign slogan of Armenia’s My Step bloc has been confirmed; it will be, “Nikol [Pashinyan], [for] Prime Minister.”

Hrachya Hakobyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Thursday told about the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.

Commenting on the criticisms with respect to the electoral list of the My Step bloc, Hakobyan said this was normal.

“No matter what list were to be issued, it would not have been unequivocally accepted,” the MP noted. “[But] it’s a quite political and successful list.

“We treat criticisms with understanding. (…) But there are people on the list for whom I’m very happy that they are on our list.”

The snap NA election will be conducted on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
