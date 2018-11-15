News
Acting Minister fails to name deadlines for completing North-South road construction
Acting Minister fails to name deadlines for completing North-South road construction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Transport and IT Hakob Arshakyan does not see foreseeable deadlines for completing the construction of the North-South Road Corridor.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Arshakyan said they will focus on the southern section of the corridor which will enable to connect the road to Iran and China’s “One Road, One Belt” project.

“This will be a serious political contribution. China needs this route,” Arshakyan assured.

However, the acting minister added that there are problems with the quality of concrete pavement.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
