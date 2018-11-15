News
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.27/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.69 from Wednesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 549.69 (down by AMD 0.24), that of one British pound totaled AMD 622.97 (down by AMD 9.72), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.31 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 218.86, AMD 18,850.23 and AMD 13,081.19, respectively.
