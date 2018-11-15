News
Armenia former ranking security official arrested again
Armenia former ranking security official arrested again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN – Armenia’s former ranking security official Vachagan Ghazaryan, who is charged with illicit enrichment, has been placed under arrest yet again.

Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations division at the Prosecutor General’s Office, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Court of Cassation had ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s respective appeal.

And Marina Ohanjanyan, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service, informed that Ghazaryan was arrested a short while ago.

Until May 17, Vachagan Ghazaryan served as First Deputy Director of the State Protection Service; while in office, he was in charge of the security of then President Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25, Ghazaryan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) and placed under arrest. Two days later, he was charged with illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28.

Ghazaryan had carried about $500,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. He claimed that he had withdrawn the money from a bank, and with the purpose of returning it to its real owner—but without mentioning a name. Another $50,000 were discovered in his car.

The NSS said it had intelligence reports that Ghazaryan was planning to withdraw an additional $3,000,000 from his and his wife’s bank accounts.

He was detained for two months.

But by the decision of the Court of Appeal, Vachagan Ghazaryan was released on July 27, on a 1bn-dram (approx. $2,100,000) bail.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
