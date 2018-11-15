Armenia army chief visits Bulgaria

A delegation from the Armenian Armed Forces, and led by chief Artak Davtyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, paid an official visit to Bulgaria, on Wednesday and Thursday.
During his trip, Davtyan met with Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, and Chief of the Defense Andrey Botsev.
The interlocutors discussed Armenian-Bulgarian military and technico-military cooperation.
Within the framework of his stay, the chief of the general staff of the Armenian army also visited Bulgarian military industry enterprises, and laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.