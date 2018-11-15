Turkey comments on Saudi explanation of Khashoggi murder

Turkey said on Thursday the Saudi statement over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "insufficient" and insisted that the killing was "premeditated," Hurriyet Daily reported.
"We find all those steps positive but insufficient," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a televised speech.
His comments came shortly after Saudi Arabia admitted that 59-year-old Khashoggi was drugged and dismembered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last month.
"I want to say personally that I don’t find some of the statements satisfactory," Çavuşoğlu said.
"They say that these individuals committed the murder after [Khashoggi] resisted their attempt to transport him to their country [by force]. Dismembering a body is not something that can be spontaneously. They brought the necesarry tools to kill and dismember him," Turkish FM added.