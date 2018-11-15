NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.11.2018

Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said they had set a task to hold the best quality and best elections in the history of the third Republic of Armenia.
“We need to hold elections that meet the highest international standards,” he said during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia.
In Pashinyan’s words, the dragging of the public education sector into electoral processes shall be ruled out, and the use of administrative levers to “guide” the voters shall be uprooted in Armenia.
US national security adviser John Bolton’s expectations for the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement are not realistic for various reasons, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian said.
He explained that the positions of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict are clear.
“The authorities of Artsakh have consistently stressed the need to restore the trilateral format of the negotiations, with direct and full participation of the Republic of Artsakh in all the stages, which is crucial in facilitating a peaceful settlement and ensuring the effectiveness of the process,” Mayilian said.
The general prosecution of Armenia has dropped the criminal investigation against Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz based on ‘lack of criminal offense’.
Oksuz is a Turkish-American lobbyist wanted by the United States for perjury regarding a controversial trip he organized for American lawmakers to Azerbaijan. At the time of his arrest he was running a business in Yerevan.
He was arrested in the Armenian capital in late August this year. Earlier Armenia approved the extradition motion of the U.S.
Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan decided to permit the extradition of thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France.
Prosecutor General’s press service said the decision was based on France's request and the petition on the arrest and extradition. Kalashov who is charged with money laundering and promoting organized crime has been in custody for two months.