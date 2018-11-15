Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel

Russia is fine with the oil price of around $70 per barrel, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference on Thursday, TASS reported.
"A reasonable price both for producers and consumers is needed," he said. "What we are having now, what has been recently - around $70 (per barrel) - is just fine for us," Putin added.
According to President, the Russian budget relies on the price of Brent crude oil of $40 per barrel. "That allows us to feel comfortable, work calmly, stably, achieve very good results that influence macroeconomic indicators," he said.