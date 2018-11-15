News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel
Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

Russia is fine with the oil price of around $70 per barrel, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference on Thursday, TASS reported.

"A reasonable price both for producers and consumers is needed," he said. "What we are having now, what has been recently - around $70 (per barrel) - is just fine for us," Putin added.

According to President, the Russian budget relies on the price of Brent crude oil of $40 per barrel. "That allows us to feel comfortable, work calmly, stably, achieve very good results that influence macroeconomic indicators," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Why are law enforcement agencies “interested” in Gazprom Armenia?
The State Revenue Committee chief explained…
 Acting minister: Energy junction status will provide Armenia wide investment opportunities
Its energy sector has recorded remarkable results in recent years…
 State Revenue Committee: Major violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia
Fraud allegations of the company representatives are also testified by data…
EBRD interested in new projects in renewable energy segment of Armenia
The financial sector is a priority for the EBRD in Armenia…
Acting deputy PM: Armenia considers renewable energy as locomotive of economic development
It strives for a gradual development of the culture of energy saving…
 OPEC and its allies agree that analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output
Saudi Arabia was not preparing for a breakup of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news