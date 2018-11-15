Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said among the key issues on the agenda of a possible Russian-US summit will be the fate of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and also regional issues, TASS reported.
"One of key issues, certainly, is strategic stability," Putin told reporters speaking about possible topics at his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November. "We should understand what will be with the New START and the INF Treaty, and how events will develop here," Putin explained.
"There are other issues related to how our bilateral economic ties will develop," Putin noted. "There are promising areas, and both the US and we are interested in fostering them."
"And finally, the hot spots - Syria, the North Korean nuclear program and relations with Iran in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Both the US and Russia are involved in these issues and no doubt, we need dialogue at the highest and an expert level," the president said.