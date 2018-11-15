Czech Embassy presents Armenian translation of Milan Kundera’s work

Czech Embassy in Armenia organized on Thursday the event that commemorates the work and life of Milan Kundera, one of the most prolific Czech writers who has been living in France since his emigration from Czechoslovakia in 1975.
The event is also organized to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Czech velvet revolution, Czech Ambassador to Armenia, H.E. Petr Mikyska told reporters.
“This event is organized to commemorate and bring to attention to the Armenian readers to the person of Milan Kundera, who is Czech writer, who has been living in France, since he was expelled from Czechoslovakia during the previous regime. And we tried to organize this event also to commemorate one of the important anniversaries, which is the 29th anniversary of the Czech velvet revolution,” the envoy said.
Milan Kundera was expelled from Czechoslovakia as he was very critical of communist regime. The writer was also deprived of the Czech citizenship.
The writer, translator and expert in French literature, Shushanik Tamrazyan, has translated Milan Kundera's Unbearable Lightness of Being into Armenian.