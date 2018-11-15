News
Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now
Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The EU-Armenia agreement may be approved in any session from now, Czech Ambassador to Armenia Petr Mikyska told reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came during the presentation of the Armenia translation of the Czech writer Milan Kundera’s “Unbearable Lightness of Being”.

“The Senate approved the ratification already in May. Now, the last step is the ratification by the Chamber of Deputies, but the Chamber of Deputies was involved the long weeks and months in the approval of the government. But it has been on the agenda since May, and it may be approved in any session from now,” the ambassador noted.

As reported earlier, Czech Embassy in Armenia organized on Thursday the event that commemorates the work and life of Milan Kundera.
