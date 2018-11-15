US sanctions 17 Saudis for role in Khashoggi murder

The US Treasury announced Thursday punishing sanctions on 17 Saudis for their role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Daily Sabah reported.
Those sanctioned include Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi.
The sanctions were declared after Riyadh's public prosecutor announced that five officials face a possible death sentence in the case but exculpated the prince.
"The Saudi officials we are sanctioning were involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi. These individuals who targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the United States must face consequences for their actions," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The sanctions came amid widespread anger among Saudi allies over the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi on Oct. 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.