Armenian is featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list of industrial innovators for 2019

Scientists discover how to destroy and prevent the build-up of toxic clumps in the brains of patients with Parkinson's

More than half of Britons are now against Brexit

Iran's response to S Arabia’s prattle will be 'silent' but 'painful'

Saudi foreign minister: Khashoggi case should not be politicized

Colder, darker climates increase alcohol consumption and liver disease

Saudi crown prince has 'absolutely nothing to do' with Khashoggi murder: foreign minister

Spain declares war on alternative medicine

Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early elections

US envoy for Iran warns EU banks, firms against non-dollar Iran trade

Eyepatch with dissolvable needles used to treat eye disease

Study shows U.S. war cost since 9/11 may top 6 trillion dollars next year

Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates

'My genes turn into tumors': 28-year-old woman has beaten four cancers caused by her rare DNA

US sanctions 17 Saudis for role in Khashoggi murder

Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in 2019

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.11.2018

Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump

Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now

Kocharyan's attorney: We are likely to file complaint to ECHR

The Favourite star Emma Stone on the cover of THR‘s latest issue.

Turkey comments on Saudi explanation of Khashoggi murder

Czech Embassy presents Armenian translation of Milan Kundera’s work

Armenia cassation court rules on appeal linked to 2nd president’s remanding in custody

Man, 26, who tried to kill himself receives face transplant in 25-hour surgery

Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel

European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU

Armenia army chief visits Bulgaria

Surgeons remove nuts, bolts and JEWELLERY from a woman's stomach

Armenia former ranking security official arrested again

Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody

ADB approves $50 million loan for Armenia

2 British ministers quit over Brexit deal

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Heavy snowfall hits Armenia’s Lori

Acting Minister fails to name deadlines for completing North-South road construction

Armenia MP: My Step bloc’s election campaign slogan is “Nikol, Prime Minister”

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo to get married

New York’s Upper 5th Avenue is no longer most expensive street in the world

Pashinyan: Old Yerevan Project shall be brought to fruition

Tusk names date of Brexit summit

Why are law enforcement agencies “interested” in Gazprom Armenia?

Armenia Cabinet rejects initiative on same-sex marriages

Research suggests coffee associated with approx 25 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France

Karabakh FM: It is also necessary to use “soft power” elements to increase security level

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Sky Sport’s list of 100 top-performing players

Armenia Cabinet meetings will be open

Why eating placenta is not such a good idea

Karabakh MFA: We hope developments regarding Iran will not have negative impact on Armenian states

Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death

How fast you walk says a lot about your health

Armenia acting PM: We need to hold elections that meet highest international standards

Ardshinbank is the winner of Eikon Award 2018 by Thomson Reuters

Artsakh FM: Bolton’s expectations for Karabakh conflict settlement are not realistic

Armenian parliament to hold special session, 2019 budget on the agenda

Masis Mayilian: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is not territorial

Armenia revenue committee prevents attempts to smuggle opium, marijuana into country

Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party pins hopes on village prefects during parliamentary election

Armenian becomes CEO of Russia’s 2nd largest mobile phone operator

Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead

Ribery apologizes to commentator

European Parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal

Postivie News posts an article about Artsakh women who remove deadly landmines

UK cabinet endorses Brexit deal

US senator calls Saudi crown prince "unstable and unreliable"

Gibraltar kids also recognize Henrikh Mkhitaryan

US could lose a war with China or Russia

Turkey seeks U.S. drop of bills targeting Ankara: FM

Man detained in France after dousing himself with wine and trying to set himself on fire

Macedonia ex-PM 'seeks asylum in Hungary'

Armenia drops criminal investigation against Kevin Oksuz

Weight during adolescence may affect pancreatic cancer risk in adulthood

France responds to Trump’s wild Twitter tirade

Israeli immigration minister resigns soon after Lieberman

Czech Republic to stay out of UN pact on migration

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.11.2018

Shootings in downtown Yerevan

Even a 2-minute walk could be good for your health

11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections

Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done

Dutch appeal court reaffirms decision on Turkish-Azerbaijani Union chair

Orinats Yerkir party submits list of candidates for early election

ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits list of candidates for early election

Republican Party of Armenia submits list of candidates for early election

"We" bloc submits list of candidates for early election

New Christian Democratic Party submits its list of candidates for early election

Embassy in Tbilisi: Cargo inspection to be sped up at Georgia-Armenia border

“Prosperous Armenia” party submits list of candidates for early election

Acting minister: Energy junction status will provide Armenia wide investment opportunities

Aram Sargsyan to head “We” bloc electoral list

Weight loss after menopause tied to lower breast cancer risk

Dollar drops after lengthy “ascent” in Armenia

State Revenue Committee: Major violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia

Pashinyan: My interaction with Armenian Apostolic Church’s patriarch is very important to me

Armenia's acting social affairs minister resigns

Armenian communists boycott early elections

Israeli Defense Minister resigns

Insufficient sleep in children is associated with poor diet, obesity and more screen time