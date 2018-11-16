Iran's response to S Arabia’s prattle will be 'silent' but 'painful'

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari says Iran’s response to Saudi Arabia’s prattle has always been, and will be, "silent" but "painful", Mehr News reported.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, General Jafari said Saudis and some other regional governments have faced the response to their prating about the Islamic Republic, adding that the remaining responses will come upon them soon.
“Some of our reactions to them cannot be revealed to the public and the media, and that is what irritates them the most,” the general noted.
The IRGC chief pointed to Iran’s role in fighting against terrorism in Syria, and said, based on the ongoing peace talks on the Arab country, the Syrian government has asked the Islamic Republic to organize some units as “guardians of peace” in Idlib and southwest of Syria.
“Currently, there is no war going on in Syria, and a limited number of forces are set to be deployed in the mentioned regions for maintaining peace,” he said.