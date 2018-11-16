Bloomberg: Company founded by Armenians is $1.7bn business

ServiceTitan Inc. is the newest startup unicorn out of the Los Angeles area, proving that even plumbing can be a billion-dollar technology business, Bloomberg reported.

The company, which makes software for plumbers, electricians and other home-services companies, plans to announce that it was valued at $1.65 billion in a new venture capital infusion. Index Ventures led the funding round, which totaled $165 million.

ServiceTitan aims to be a backbone for basic, back-office functions. Co-founder Ara Mahdessian said ServiceTitan will increase headcount in Glendale, California, where most of its 600 employees are based, and in Atlanta, but has no plans to open an office in Silicon Valley.

Mahdessian started ServiceTitan with Vahe Kuzoyan in 2012. They initially bonded in college over their shared Armenian heritage and how they were both building software for their fathers’ companies. Kuzoyan’s dad, a plumber, and Mahdessian’s, a home contractor, were the first customers, helping test the software’s ability to schedule and dispatch service technicians, search and order inventory, and manage customers.

Nina Achadjian, a principal at Index Ventures, is also Armenian and has known the duo since college. She said she camped out at their office in Glendale, home to a large Armenian American community, for four days to secure the deal and spent even more time on the ground in Armenia scouting software engineers for a possible ServiceTitan satellite office.

ServiceTitan said it has more than 1,000 customers using its software, generating an estimated $100 million in annual recurring revenue. The company, which previously raised about $160 million, will use the new funds to target industries, such as pest control and carpet cleaning, and expand internationally. According to Achadjian, the founders have a certain advantage, which she calls “Armenian hustle.”