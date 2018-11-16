News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party has “appetite” for coalition government?
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party has “appetite” for coalition government?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia has already announced that it will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election to become the second largest political force in the National Assembly (NA), and being the sole real opposition, Iravunk (Right) newspaper reported.

“And as to what ambitions there are at the PAP [the Prosperous Armenia Party], we tried to find out from NA ‘Tsarukyan’ Faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan. In his view, any [political] force runs in elections to come to power.

‘“Any [political] party should be dissolved if it doesn’t have an objective of becoming the [ruling] power. But what is called ‘[ruling] power’ is a broad concept. You can be the full [ruling] power, or be part of the [ruling] power,’” Iravunk wrote.

The snap parliamentary election in Armenia will be conducted on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party pins hopes on village prefects during parliamentary election
And so does the Prosperous Armenia Party…
 Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party women are concerned
What has the party leader decided?...
 Mikayel Tumanyan replaces Aram Manukyan in Yerevan Council of Elders
This decision was made by the Central Election Commission of Armenia...
 Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party comes up with unique election bribe
The party chairman oligarch is registering hundreds of private businesses to give them “salaries”…
 Armenia ex-ruling party vice-chairman to head RPA election headquarters’ campaign
During the campaign season for the upcoming snap parliamentary election…
 Armenia ex-ruling party publicizes resolution approved by its council
The draft political resolution has been posted on the RPA website…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news