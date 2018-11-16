News
Karabakh Presidents visits Phonethon Center in Paris
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the Phonethon Center organized in Paris by the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund.

Sahakyan met with the management of the fund’s local chapter, led by Bedros Terzian and the volunteers involved in the fundraising, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President thanked the staff of the fund’s French branch and the volunteers for their consistent support to Artsakh, deeming their patriotism and professionalism as exemplary.
