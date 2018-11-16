News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Trump's plan to create space armed forces may cost up to $5-10 billion
Trump's plan to create space armed forces may cost up to $5-10 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The US President Donald Trump’s to create space armed forces will cost from $5 to $10 billion, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Thursday.

According to him, the amount “might be lower than five, it could be lower,” the Hill reported

In June, President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to begin developing a plan for the formation of the Space Forces.

In September, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said that space forces could cost $13 billion - $3 billion in the first year and $10 billion in the next four years. Space forces will need about 13,000 new employees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Dawn space station rans out of fuel
The Dawn camera system was designed and constructed...
 Soyuz Rocket launch failure forces emergency landing in Kazakhstan
“The crew is returning to Earth in a ballistic descent mode…
 US Space Force estimated to cost $13 billion
The Pentagon memo was written by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, a former Member of Congress from New Mexico...
 NASA reveals 3D image of Typhoon Mangkhut
28 people were killed as a result of typhoon...
 Thousands of worms to be sent to International Space Station
The research is being conducted by the UK Space Agency...
 UAE to send first astronauts into space
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news