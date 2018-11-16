Trump's plan to create space armed forces may cost up to $5-10 billion

The US President Donald Trump’s to create space armed forces will cost from $5 to $10 billion, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Thursday.
According to him, the amount “might be lower than five, it could be lower,” the Hill reported.
In June, President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to begin developing a plan for the formation of the Space Forces.
In September, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said that space forces could cost $13 billion - $3 billion in the first year and $10 billion in the next four years. Space forces will need about 13,000 new employees.