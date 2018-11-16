Armenia legislature to convene another special session

YEREVAN. – Rustam Makhmudyan, a member of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, on Friday proposed to add all important bills that passed the first reading on the agenda of the NA special session to commence on November 21.
The thing is that the MPs do not wish to attend the NA regular sessions that will get underway on December 4.
Parliament speaker Ara Babloyan, however, noted that the government will need to convene another Cabinet meeting to put those matters on the agenda of the NA special session that will start on November 21.
Instead, Babloyan proposed to convene another NA special session, but this time by way of the deputies’ respective signatures.