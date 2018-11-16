Two leaders of Khmer Rouge regime found guilty of genocide

Two leaders of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia have been found guilty of genocide of Cham Muslims and ethnic Vietnamese.
Nuon Chea, 92, was the deputy of regime leader Pol Pot, and Khieu Samphan, 87, was head of state, BBC reported.
The verdict is the first formal confirmation of the genocide as it is defined under the international law.
Up to two million people were killed from 1975 to 1979 during the Khmer Rouge regime’s rule.
The two men - already serving life sentences for crimes against humanity - have again been sentenced to life.