Representatives of Armenia’s Ombudsman to hold around-the-clock monitoring of election campaign

YEREVAN. – Representatives of Armenia’s Ombudsman will hold around-the-clock monitoring of the election campaign ahead of early parliamentary election.
Arman Tatoyan said a working group had been formed, and he himself would make a statement on the activities of the group next week.
“We will work around-the-clock during the campaign,” he said, adding that they will focus on the rights of journalists.
He also stressed that the attempts to draw educational institutions into the elections are unacceptable.