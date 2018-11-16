Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village

A dead body with some missing parts and tissues was discovered Thursday evening, in Arzni village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.
The operative team and the forensic doctor, who were dispatched to the scene upon a person’s report, found the dead body of a 63-year-old man on the bed of a house, Pastinfo reported.
But it was found out that the eye balls, lower lip, and soft tissues of several fingers of this man were missing, and with small jagged edges.
According to the forensic doctor, this may have been caused by rodents.