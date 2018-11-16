News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village
Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A dead body with some missing parts and tissues was discovered Thursday evening, in Arzni village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

The operative team and the forensic doctor, who were dispatched to the scene upon a person’s report, found the dead body of a 63-year-old man on the bed of a house, Pastinfo reported.

But it was found out that the eye balls, lower lip, and soft tissues of several fingers of this man were missing, and with small jagged edges.

According to the forensic doctor, this may have been caused by rodents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan man arrested in connection with beating wife to death
The 20-year-old woman on Monday died in hospital from her injuries, and without regaining consciousness…
 Armenia former ranking security official arrested again
The Court of Cassation ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s respective appeal…
 Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France
Kalashav has been searched since 2015 and was charged with money laundering...
 Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death
In all likelihood, he soon will undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is sane…
 Armenia revenue committee prevents attempts to smuggle opium, marijuana into country
Criminal cases have been opened into these incidents...
 Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead
A vehicle rolled about 300 meters into the roadside gorge...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news