Up to 63 killed in California wild fires

The death toll as wild fires hit California increased up to 63 people, the local authorities reported.
Seven more bodies were found in upstate where Camp fires are raging, CNN reported.
According to Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea, only 53 were identified from those found dead. Over the past day, three bodies were found in Paradise - almost destroyed city with a population of 27,000. Three more were found in Magalia, one in Concow.
The number of missing in Californian wildfires has soared to 631.
Camp fires remain the most deadly in the history of California, as it burnt 8500 buildings and 140,000 acres of land.