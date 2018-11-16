EBRD representative to Armenia official: You can rely on us

The acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, received Dimitri Gvindadze, head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Resident Office in Armenia.
Khachatryan noted that solutions were found, together with the EBRD, to several matters regarding the improvement of Armenia’s business and investment climate.
Gvindadze, for his part, stressed that the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia was a key partner of the EBRD. Also, the head of the latter’s resident office in the country presented to the acting minister the main directions of the bank’s activities, and the economic domains which its resources are channeled to.
Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the ongoing activities around the law package on partnership between the state and the private sector.
Also, head of the EBRD Resident Office in Armenia assured that the ministry can rely on the bank, with respect to its initiatives which will be aimed at improvement of the business climate in the country.