News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 17
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Lawyer in rape trial links thong with consent
Lawyer in rape trial links thong with consent
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


A criminal trial in Ireland, in which the lawyer of a man accused of rape cited the lacy underwear worn by a woman as a sign of her consent, has ignited outrage across the country and beyond, The NY Times reported.

“Does the evidence out-rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone?” the lawyer asked, according to The Irish Times. “You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front.”

The man was acquitted, and the case immediately drew calls for accountability and sparked a national dialogue about consent and victim blaming. Hundreds of women and men with posters and lace underwear in hand protested in five cities across the country on Wednesday.

“My issue isn’t just the barrister; it’s the system that allows it,” said Mary Crilly, director of the Cork Sexual Violence Center and one of the speakers at the protests.

What a woman wears, Ms. Crilly said, is her business and does not indicate interest or consent. “It’s never her fault,” she said. “We’re allowing the perpetrators to get away.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
35-year old man jumps off Yerevan bridge
Another suicide case was registered in Yerevan on Saturday...
 Woman killed during French fuel protest
When blocking the road in the south-east of the country, Savoie…
 Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 people in India
Eleven people were known to have been killed, said an official from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority...
 Up to 63 killed in California wild fires
Seven more bodies were found in upstate where Camp fires are raging…
 Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village
According to the forensic doctor, this may have been caused by rodents…
 Yerevan man arrested in connection with beating wife to death
The 20-year-old woman on Monday died in hospital from her injuries, and without regaining consciousness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news