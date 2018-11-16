Prosperous Armenia Party announces election campaign slogans

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections with two slogans: “Our word is a action,” and “Believe, trust, demand.”
Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the PAP-supported “Tsarukyan” Faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Friday told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Zohrabyan added, however, that she will run for parliament with her own slogan: “Let’s build new Armenia together.”
Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap election on December 9.
And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.