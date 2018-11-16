News
Acting FM: Iran is an important partner of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is an important partner of Armenia,  Armenian acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with TASS.

His remark came in response to comment whether the US sanctions on Iran may affect Armenian-Iranian relations or not.

According to him, Armenia was one of the first to welcome the progress of talks on the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Under these circumstances, we are in contact with all our partners, including Russia, EU member states, the US and Iran in order to ensure our interests and preserve regional stability,” the acting FM noted.

According to him, the visit of the US security adviser John Bolton became an opportunity for Armenia to explain the challenges facing the country, as well as the policies dictated by them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
