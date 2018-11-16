Dollar continues to “weaken” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.72/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.55 from Thursday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 550.71 (up by AMD 1.02), that of one British pound totaled AMD 621.53 (down by AMD 1.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.35 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 218.86, AMD 18,924.56 and AMD 13,081.19, respectively.