Friday
November 16
Hariri backs Saudi Arabian decision on Khashoggi case
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The decision of Saudi Arabia to bring to justice those responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should rule out attacks against the kingdom, said Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The decision of the Saudi court to punish the accused of killing Jamal Khashagji is a decision in the right direction in order to establish justice and block attempts at politicization and campaigning against the kingdom, he said.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian Prosecutor General's Office reported that 21 people were detained in the case of the murder of Khashoggi. For the five direct participants in the murder, the prosecutor's office demanded the death penalty, the rest awaiting punishment according to the canons of Sharia.
