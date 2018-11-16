US Congressman warns about upcoming sanctions on Russia

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel warned of impending sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in US elections and promised to control the diplomatic efforts of President Donald Trump, the Business Standard reported.
According to him, the new congress will cast doubt on the executive powers' actions, which is its constitutional prerogative.
In his interview to AFP, the congressman said he still outraged by the Russian actions during the 2016 elections.
According to him, the House of Representatives is ready to punish Russia and is convinced that Trump’s campaign headquarters was in collusion with Russia.
“I think if we find out that for sure that we were compromised in our elections, I think there should be, absolutely, sanctions," Engel said.