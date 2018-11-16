NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.11.2018

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has prepared a special report on the shooting at Armenian border villages by Azerbaijani side.

The English-language report about the shooting at several border villages of Tavush region in September will be sent to the international agencies. Ombudsman focused on the rights of children, women, the disabled and the elderly. The data was collected through surveys and interviews with the locals, the administrations of the villages and teachers, given that school and kindergartens are often targeted.

The dissolved Armenian parliament ruined on Friday the adoption of draft bills, presented by the group of MPs from the Republican Party of Armenia faction.

Only 28 deputies voted in favor of the draft bill proposing amendments banning meetings on the territories belonging to the Armenian Apostolic Church, another 14 abstained from the voting, while during the re-vote, the number of voters backing the amendment increased up to 43.

Another draft bill on amendments to law on the security of the Catholicos of All Armenians was backed by 28 deputies only.

After failure to adopt the second draft bill, many RPA deputies left the hall.

The United States is reviewing materials presented by the Turkish government in order to extradite Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen.

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert stated about the aforesaid amid a report that Washington was exploring the possibility of extraditing Gülen to Ankara as a way to placate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Nauert, however, told reporters that Gülen and the question of the Saudis were unrelated, CBS News reported.

Erdoğan accuses Gülen of orchestrating the failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, and seeks the Muslim cleric’s extradition from the US.

Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the sides discussed cooperation in the framework of Eurasian integration associations.

Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s post, Armenian acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with TASS.

“Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s post, and we have good human resources for this. At the same time, the issue is based on the following: firstly, the regulatory framework does not provide for any specific decisions to resolve issues related to the impossibility of exercising the powers of the CSTO Secretary General; secondly, decisions are made by consensus, and thirdly - the authority and viability,” the acting FM noted.

According to him, Armenian approach is aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the organization as a whole, as well as strengthening the consolidation of all six CSTO member states.

Armenian Hripsime Rema Matevosyan is on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Manufacturing & Industry 2019 list of standout young makers and industrial innovators.

Matevosyan is a mathematician, engineer, and a young aerospace industry specialist who has founded her own startup, which is engaged in high-altitude imaging and geospatial data.

“Hripsime Rema Matevosyan cofounded Swiftera, a high-altitude imaging company that uses a floating camera to go above what drones can reach but below the level of satellites,” Forbes wrote, in particular, regarding Matevosyan.

The Cassation Court of Armenia chaired by Judge Lilit Tadevosyan, decided to partially uphold the appeal of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan in connection with Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan’s case and to negate the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal and send the case to the Court of Appeal for a new investigation.

The appeal of Kocharyan's attorneys has been rejected by the Court of Cassation.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.