Rare animal skeletons dating back to 1880 stolen from Sydney University

Rare and valuable animal skeletons dating back to the 1880s have been stolen from Sydney University, ABC News reported.

NSW Police are investigating the theft of a hippopotamus skull, a Hawksbill sea turtle skeleton, a slow loris skeleton and a full dog skeleton from a museum that was established at the university's Camperdown campus in 1890.

Police believe the skeletons were stolen some time between 11:00am on Wednesday and 9:30am on Thursday.

Detective Acting Inspector Mark George, Acting Crime Manager of the Inner West Police Area Command, said the skeletons were original specimens collected by a natural history dealer and taxidermist from Prague.

He said police had released images of the "rare and valuable" stolen skeletons in the hope that they would be returned to the university.

"We hope the community can provide us with some fresh information that helps us recover the skeletons, and return them to the museum, which is involved in the teaching of undergraduate students."

Acting Inspector George said three other skeletons had been recovered from outside the museum.

"They appear to have been left behind by the offenders after the break-in, along with other items that are being forensically examined by specialist police."