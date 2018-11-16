News
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
News
Sport
Style
Medicine
Video
NEWS.am TV
Reviews
Photo
Newsfeed
News
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
Friday
November 16
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Yerevan
7°C
Home
News
Sport
Style
Medicine
Video
NEWS.am TV
Reviews
Photo
Vera & Football
Vacancies
newsam
Show news feed
Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalsk
Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalsk
19:41, 16.11.2018
Region:
Armenia
Theme:
Politics
YEREVAN.- Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan received EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalsk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in
Հայերեն
Print
NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.11.2018
Most
Read
Viewed
Commented
Armenia cassation court rules on appeal linked to 2nd president’s remanding in custody
Armenia Cabinet rejects initiative on same-sex marriages
Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death
Armenia former ranking security official arrested again
Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead
First Armenia-made military robot tested
Armenian weightlifters welcomed at Zvartnots airport
India man puts hand into boiling oil
101-year-old French woman confuses Merkel with Macron's wife
NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.11.2018
Photos
Late Yuri Vardanyan is bid farewell to in Yerevan
Presentation of pipe organ at Gyumri’s Surb Nshan church
EvroKhim company plans to create distributor network in Armenia
Partner news